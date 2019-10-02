JONES CREEK — The village adopted a new chapter to its code of ordinances to establish drainage regulations, but aldermen say it’s just a start.
“This thing needs some work,” said Alderman Terry Jeffers, who was the only one to oppose the motion to adopt the ordinance at Friday night’s council meeting.
Alderman Justin Wright was absent.
“It’s a start,” Alderman Corey Thomas said.
Resident Joel Switzer, who served on the drainage commission, agreed that the ordinance will need more work. Tropical Storm Imelda’s flood taught them which way the water flows, which will help them determine the next steps, Switzer said at the meeting.
The ordinance makes it illegal for anyone to install, remove or change any drainage pipe on any right-of-way for street, alley, sidewalk, parkway, drainage or any public place within the city without obtaining a permit, the document states.
To gain a permit, an applicant must provide a site plan, detail methods of how the work will be done and state who owns the property, the ordinance states. The board of aldermen will establish a permit fee, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance details numerous requirements for culverts, including that driveway culverts must be made of reinforced concrete and the maximum number of driveway approaches allowed per lot cannot exceed 40 percent of the total lot and must be a minimum of 10 feet away from other driveway approaches or culverts.
It also requires property owners to maintain drainage and detention structures in drainage easements on private property.
The ordinance establishes a fine of up to $2,000 for violations.
Though three residents, including Switzer, complained of the drainage on Robinhood Lane at the Friday meeting, only one resident on Creekwood Drive experienced water “seeping” in a bit during Imelda, Marshal William Tidwell said.
Switzer said he did experience flooding on his property.
“I’m tired of continuously fixing my house. I really am,” he said.
In another motion, aldermen unanimously accepted approaching their drainage projects with Robinhood Lane as the top priority.
Also at Friday’s meeting, Primrose Road resident Marcy Krampota distributed papers to the council and representatives from Wood Group and Praxair, alleging that their installation of a hydrogen pipeline under the road should not be allowed.
She declined to provide a copy of the document to The Facts.
Aldermen approved the pipeline’s construction in July.
The village will receive $275,000 from Praxair. Council members have decided that the money received will go toward drainage improvements in the area. The pipeline will be built under the entirety of Primrose Road and be about 3600 feet long.
At the meeting, Krampota said according to her research, Primrose used to be CR 246 and the county only allowed the road to be used for road or utility purposes. That should not change when the road became part of Jones Creek because the city has to abide by the original deed, she said.
Mayor Gordon Schlemmer recommended the city provide the document to its attorney and revisit the topic at a later date. He added that the pipeline should be very safe, according to his research, and the involved companies have agreed to go above and beyond the safety requirements.
