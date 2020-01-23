LAKE JACKSON — Animal welfare advocates showed up to City Council’s meeting en masse with concerns regarding what $3.5 million of voter-approved bond funds would pay for when Lake Jackson’s contract with the SPCA expires in 2023.
The bond language, which City Council approved the first reading of Tuesday, would ask voters to approve or deny spending $3.5 million to either renovate the current animal shelter building on Canna Lane, create a new, modest 10-day holding facility or team with regional partners to create a larger holding facility.
Regional partners could include Freeport and Clute, since both cities along with Lake Jackson and the SPCA make up the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter Board.
When the current contract expires in 2023, the organization hopes to continue working with the cities, but will likely do so separately, which would leave Clute and Freeport without anywhere to send animals, Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said.
At the meeting, former SPCA executive director Stacey Suazo, who now runs an animal rescue, said she wholeheartedly supports a new facility, since the current building is not repairable or habitable for people or animals.
“My personal opinion is that you definitely need a new building,” Suazo said.
Remodeling the current building would be somewhat of a last resort, Yenne said. The goal is to build a facility that will hold animals for 10 days so they can be picked up by their owner, then have the animals be pulled by a rescue.
Resident Emily Wise questioned whether animals would be euthanized if the city does not come to an agreement with the SPCA and the animals are not pulled by a rescue.
“We would hope not,” Yenne said.
In decades past, the city has had lower euthanization rates than rescues, he said. They will work as hard as they can to find someone to take them, he said.
But if there is no one to take the animals and there is not room for the animals in the holding facility after 10 days, euthanization could happen in this hypothetical situation, Yenne said.
Overall, he wants to let the SPCA focus on animal rescue, foster and finding forever homes and the cities to focus on animal control, or what each sector does best, Yenne said.
Lauren LaCount, a Richwood resident who also works in animal welfare and fosters for the SPCA, asked if the three options for the $3.5 million would be clarified before residents have to decide whether they will vote for it or not.
Under a new state law, the city has to provide all the possible options in the bond language, Yenne said. It’s preferable to partner up with other entities, but the bond committee carefully examined all the situations they could be put in, he said.
The facility today will be lucky to make it to 2023, Councilman Gerald Roznovsky said.
“I know it’s a little vague for the voters, but we need the options out there,” he said.
This requires trust from the residents, staff and council agreed.
There could be more trust from the community if city officials “would stop saying the SPCA didn’t have permission to go no-kill,” Suazo said.
Suazo was the executive director when the shelter implemented its no-kill philosophy and was never told by the board to stop what she was doing, she said.
She knows the city is not wanting to euthanize every animal that is at the shelter for more than 10 days, she said, but it could be perceived that way.
There is a lot of misinformation out there, especially on the internet, Yenne said.
Council unanimously passed the first reading of the ordinance to place the bond on the ballot, though Councilman Vinay Singhania was absent.
If voters approve the bond, it could raise Lake Jackson’s tax rate by about 4 cents, bringing it to 39 cents per $100 of property value, according to the bond packet.
The bond would be split into six propositions, including $9.2 million to expand city hall; $3.5 million toward an animal control facility; $2.3 million toward the police station renovation and expansion; $300,000 to replace the library flooring; $2.6 million for street and drainage improvements on Pin Oak, North Shady Oaks, Forest Oaks and ADA ramp replacements; and $11.5 million of street and drainage improvements near Moss, Chestnut and Wisteria streets and Palm Lane.
