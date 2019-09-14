BRAZORIA — The Brazoria Chamber of Commerce recognized outstanding members of its organization while reminding 35th annual banquet attendees to support the businesses that drive the city’s economic success.
“We need to recognize the things that go on and the things the chamber has driven,” said Gil Rasco, vice president of operations at BTel, one of the chamber’s members since it began in 1984.
Those campaigns include Keep Brazoria Beautiful, Rasco said at Thursday evening’s banquet in the Lloyd Thomas Gymnasium of Brazoria Civic Center. Another mission was the Remember to Shop Your Neck of the Brazos campaign, Rasco said.
“We are roughnecks. That all goes together,” he said.
Again this year, Brazoria Chamber of Commerce hosted the successful No Name Festival, Rasco said.
Two teenagers contributed their time and energy to that success, Brazoria Heritage Foundation President David Jordan said.
“For a young generation, that’s truly unheard of,” Jordan said.
Hunter Lancaster, 14, and Gatlin Lancaster, 11, worked their “tails off” at the festival, Jordan said. The boys were still picking up trash when he left that weekend, he said.
He presented the two teens with military medallions to thank them for their service.
Hunter Lancaster does these things to help because “my momma tells me to,” he said.
His mother is Chamber Executive Director Ashley Lancaster.
Board member Linda Henry recognized DeDe Truitt as the outstanding board member of the year.
“Everyone on our board has such great attributes, and not one like the other,” Henry said.
Truitt goes above and beyond the call of duty, she said.
“If you need something, she might give you a little flack about it … But she’s always there to help day or night,” Henry said.
Truitt is a great woman who the chamber could not get rid of if it tried, Henry said.
The business of the year, BASF, has been in the Brazoria community for more than 60 years, Jordan said. BASF employees spend more than 3,000 hours volunteering each year, Jordan said. They spent their time, money and talent to improve the community.
BASF has a Responsible Care Week for fifth graders each year and participates in beach cleanups, Jordan said.
“The list goes on and on and continues to grow each year,” he said.
BASF’s second-largest population of employees lives in the 77422, or Brazoria, zip code, said Cindy Suggs, manager of community and government relations at BASF Freeport. The company strives to be a good neighbor and corporate citizen, she said.
“This award tells us that we’re doing our job,” Suggs said.
Brazoria County Pct. 4 Constable James Brawner presented James “Bubba” Davis with the Man of the Year award. Davis, of A.W. Davis Tire and Auto, is a lifelong Brazoria resident who participates with the Lions Club, Little League and numerous other organizations, donating to sponsor many more, Brawner said.
“He is always willing to help, always wherever he’s needed and extremely generous with his time and resources,” Brawner said.
Davis thanked the chamber but said other people at the event deserved recognition more than he did.
Tina Dixon awarded Board President Pam Browning with the Woman of the Year distinction.
Browning has a face everyone knows and loves, Dixon said.
Browning quickly moved up in her career to become vice president and branch operations manager of SouthStar Bank, Dixon said. She is no stranger to hard work and dedication, Dixon said, but does not work for the merit or recognition. It’s simply “who she is.”
About 250 people attended the banquet.
