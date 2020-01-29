SWEENY — Lil Tolley saw an opportunity to connect with more schoolchildren in her community and teach a lesson about helping others in partnership with United Way of Brazoria County and National School Choice Week.
Tolley, executive director of the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce, brought United Way Community Director Jennifer Ford and local homeschooled students together to learn about homelessness Monday.
This was an opportunity to celebrate school choice week and present United Way with donations, including scarves and clothes, to provide to the homeless people in the community, Tolley said.
“What better way to celebrate than education?” she said. “And they also get to give to the community.”
Ford told the children that there are different kinds of homeless people. Though many people imagine someone living under a bridge, some homeless people stay with different family members or frequently move to different apartments or hotels, she said.
People can end up homeless for a variety of reasons, Ford said. Sometimes they are veterans who are unable to find resources, some are financially irresponsible, but more often, people don’t make enough money for basic necessities plus rent, she said.
“The biggest reason people are homeless is affordable housing,” Ford said. “It’s very expensive to live here.”
There is only one homeless shelter in Southern Brazoria County, which is the Salvation Army in Freeport, she said.
“It’s always booked,” Ford said.
The lack of affordable housing and need for more shelter space are issues that can be brought to the Texas Legislature, she said.
In order to have data for that, United Way does “point in time” counts to determine the local homeless population, Ford said.
The current point in time count is still in progress through Thursday but has recorded 62 homeless people/families in Brazoria County so far, according to a statement from United Way. This does not include the data from the eight school districts, which reports another 1,432 homeless people, according to the statement.
This lesson helped the children understand the difference between and want and a need, Tolley said.
It’s good to have children involved in community service at an early age because it teaches them volunteerism, which they can continue as adults, Ford said.
Capree Young brought her 5 and 8-year-old children to the lesson to help them understand homelessness is a reality and teach ways they can help, she said.
Caroline, 8, said she is sad when she sees homeless people and wanted to give them all of her own money.
Young homeschools her children because she enjoys the freedom and biblical perspective it can offer to her children, she said. It allows them the flexibility to attend events like Monday’s lesson and be involved in community service, she said.
