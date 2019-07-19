Quintana
Flaring expected to begin at Freeport LNG
As part of routine commissioning work leading to the startup of Freeport LNG’s first liquefaction train, in the coming week starting Saturday, Freeport LNG will introduce natural gas into the new facility. A flare will be visible at Freeport’s Liquefaction Facility on Quintana Island because of this, and elevated noise is possible, a news release states.
This activity is expected and should continue throughout the week, subsiding once Freeport’s Train 1 is fully online, the release states. Freeport LNG will release any updates if this plan changes, the release states.
Contacting info@free portlng.com or by call 1-800-303-6545 with any concerns. Concerns can also be shared at www.brazosportCAER.com or CAER at 979-238-2237.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.