CLUTE — While many students are excited to receive their lists of needed school supplies each summer, others struggle to mark each item off the list. The Junior Service League of Brazosport works each year to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Organization members will lend a hand to students needing items such as facial tissues and hand sanitizer in the upcoming school year with its annual Stuff the Bus event. Junior Service League of Brazosport’s version of a school supply drive is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Donations will be collected at the Clute Kroger Marketplace, 800 N. Dixie Drive, and at Kroger in Angleton, 1804 N. Velasco Street.
Collected items include facial tissues, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, adhesive bandages, baby wipes, resealable bags, feminine hygiene products and disposable rubber gloves, according to the organization.
For about five years, the Brazosport chapter of the service organization has looked to promote healthier classrooms with its Stuff the Bus program, Andrea Cordoba, co-chairwoman of the event.
Stuff the Bus is a partnership between the Junior Service League of Brazosport and the community to collect supplies which help Brazosport ISD and Angleton ISD school nurses keep students healthy throughout the school year, Cordoba said.
“Since its inception in 2014, the Junior Service League of Brazosport has collected thousands of items to local schools,” she said. “We are excited to continue our support for the 2019 school year.”
Items collected through Stuff the Bus helps nurses of Brazosport ISD provide classroom teachers with minor care supplies such as bandages, gloves and tissue paper, Health Services Coordinator Molly James said.
“Other items are beneficial to student care, hygiene, and in preventing the spread of infection,” she said. “Nurses receive their box of supplies with as much anticipation and excitement as opening a present and we sincerely thank the Junior Service League of Brazosport and the community for providing these much-needed items to the children of Brazosport ISD.”
For information on how to support the 2019 Stuff the Bus campaign, contact co-chairs Andrea Cordoba or Britney May at stuffthebus@jslbrazosport.org
