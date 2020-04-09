LAKE JACKSON
Locked in and isolated, nursing home and assisted- living residents have been restricted from seeing their families in person for their own well-being. Staff at Carriage Inn reunited their loved ones in the only way possible through a parade celebration that brought out the affection of everyone involved.
Executive Director Justin Graves wanted to give the 104 residents at Carriage Inn their special kind of appreciation.
“It’s a hard time, especially for our residents,” Graves said. “This parade was one way we can bring some excitement in their lives. This was the first time some of these people have seen their family members in weeks.”
Loved ones decorated their cars with heartfelt messages to circle the concourse of the home Monday. With her car emblazoned with endearments, Kay Wright wanted to show her father and her close friend love.
“It is hard to not see them,” Wright said. “We won’t be able to celebrate my dad’s birthday together. I can’t wait to give them both a hug again and that’s the worst of it.”
Residents and staff lined up by the windows, courtyards and even the front entrance as a police escort led hundreds of family members to say hello from the safety of their vehicles.
Maegan Schmidt, whose mother resides in the home, was complimentary to Carriage Inn staff she said is always kind and caring.
“Carriage Inn does a lot of enrichment like this,” she said. “They usually hold monthly events, so this is just like a party.”
Laurie Pessarra sent her sentiments to her “daddy” as well as praised the Carriage Inn crew.
“This parade is one of many things they do to honor their residents,” Pessarra said. “Thank you to Carriage Inn for taking care and loving them. Our community is really blessed to have them.”
Director of Sales and Marketing Kara Brothers was proud of the reputation Carriage Inn carries and what the parade was able to accomplish.
“We wanted something to bring smiles today,” she said. “Our residents know they are in good hands. They are not in our workplace but we are in their home.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.