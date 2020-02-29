LAKE JACKSON — No longer will abused and neglected kids in the community have to gather their belongings in grocery and garbage bags thanks to the Lake Jackson After 5 Rotary Club’s donation of 250 duffel bags to Gulf Coast Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Club President Dr. Blair Krell presented CASA’s lead recruiter Marian Bullard with the bags Thursday night during a ceremony at Wurst Haus. Club membership had approved a $2,000 donation to purchase the bags for Child Protective Services case workers to give kids when being removed from their homes, Krell said.
Bullard received inspiration for the project after hearing foster kids had to collect their essentials in trash bags when being removed. CPS Kinship Supervisor Christa Veal added child removal can happen at any time of the day, and most of these kids are not provided a suitcase or anything to store any of their needs by their parents.
A disheartened Bullard felt the need to take action, she said.
“I just couldn’t stand it,” the recruiter said. “These kids already feel bad, and then they are told to get a trash bag. It just kills me and something needed to be done.”
CASA is a national organization that acts as the voice for a foster child during court proceedings. Volunteers will learn information about the child and present recommendations to the judge for more informed decisions.
She brought awareness to the issue by posting on Facebook, which garnered the attention of Krell.
“I heard the story and it was just sad to hear,” Krell said. “We wanted to help in any way. I told Marian let us know what you want us to buy and we will get it”
Since the summer of last year, Bullard has collaborated with the Rotary Club and CPS representatives to complete this project. With the teamwork of all of the organizations involved, Bullard was blessed and excited for the future of these partnerships.
“To bring everyone together like this is truly amazing,” Bullard said. “I couldn’t ask for more and we are blessed.”
Bullard is advocating for more foster homes and hopes that more donations and more volunteers will surface in the future.
