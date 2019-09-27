CLUTE — Giving its annual event a broader purpose, the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is incorporating mental health information into its Hispanic Heritage Festival.
The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Clute Intermediate School, 421 E. Main St. It will include live performances by the Clute Intermediate Band, Angleton ISD baile folklórico group, St. Jerome matachines dancers and music by 3G Entertainment.
Between performances, there will be panel discussions about various mental health ailments. There will also be booths with information about local counseling centers and treatment options for those suffering.
“Every year we have a Hispanic Heritage Festival which celebrates our Hispanic culture,” chamber President Gina Aguirre Adams said. “Being a chamber, we like to be able to bring business to deliver any types of resources that are for our community, so we have a lot of booths there.”
The theme of every festival has been health — it again will include vision, dental and blood pressure screenings — but this year, the chamber wants to focus heavily on mental health and getting help.
“This year we’re focusing on mental health,” Adams said. “We’re focusing on awareness so we’ve partnered up with S.T.O.P. (Stop. Talk. Overcome Pain), Boys and Girls Club, Communities in Schools, Community Health Network, Brazoria County Counseling Center and many others.”
Due to the lack of mental health services in the county, Adams wanted to bring as many organizations as she could to the community.
“In this area we don’t have a lot of resources,” Adams said. “There’s just been a lot of suicides and things that are going on locally, so we wanted to raise awareness, but also have some booths that will give out information. It gives a lot of the organizations the opportunity to give out information that people need and what signs to look for.”
In addition to living in a small town, Adams finds it’s often harder to ask for help as a minority ethnicity.
“For minorities, I don’t think we’re as aware of the different mental illnesses there are,” she said. “Even though I am very well connected in the community, a person that is not well connected would not know where those resources are, I can’t imagine how left out they must feel.”
The Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 979-233-2223.
