Xtravaganza When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sept. 21 Where: Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332. Cost: $4 a person, with children ages 12 and younger getting in for free. Info: Visit www.gcbo.org/connect/xtreme-humming
bird-xtravaganza/.
LAKE JACKSON — The rapid fluttering of wings will be the focus of the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s event this weekend, as ruby-throated hummingbirds come from as far north as Canada and migrate south, giving residents a chance to see the red-tinted birds up close.
The Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza 2019 will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sept. 21 at 299 Highway 332. Cost of entry is $4 per person, with children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
Observatory staff will capture, band, weigh and measure the hummingbirds at the extravaganza, which gives the public a chance to watch the entire process, Director of Conservation Research Susan Heath said.
“We will be banding hummingbirds,” she said. “We will have some presenters talking about hummingbirds and hummingbird plants.”
There will be guest speakers to teach visitors more about the biology and conservation of hummingbirds, as well as snacks for purchase, other live animals and kids’ activities, Heath said.
The event is a great opportunity for kids and adults to see nature and birds up close as they migrate through this area of Texas, Heath said. It’s also nice for people who want to help with conservation efforts, she said.
“We have a program called adopt-a-hummingbird where you can symbolically adopt a hummingbird,” she said. “If you do that, it’s a $20 donation to our conservation programs.”
It’s a great educational opportunity and she hopes the public can gain more knowledge on bird migration, Executive Director Martin Hagne said.
Health said that the earlier people can arrive, the better, as the birds are far more active in the morning hours, she said.
If the public takes anything away from the birding experience, she hopes they understand the importance of conservation, Heath said.
“We want them to be able to see the birds up close and understand what the birds’ needs are,” she said. “We want to get the conservation out here.”
For information about the event, visit www.gcbo.org/connect/xtreme-hummingbird-xtravaganza/.
