CLUTE — Residents of Vanderbilt Apartments forced to move after their building caught fire received a gift that ensured a good night’s sleep on Christmas Eve and beyond.
Mattress Firm, a Houston-based mattress chain with two stores in Lake Jackson, handed out 24 mattress sets to the eight families affected by Friday afternoon’s fire. All 34 residents were relocated to other units within the Hackberry Street complex, but their furniture and other belongings were damaged by smoke, water and flames.
“When you see something like this happen at any given time, let alone the holidays, you just want to find a way to give back,” said Ben Del Bosque, the district manager of Mattress Firm. “That is really what it is about.”
Mattress firm was among a slew of people stepping forward to help the fire victims, said Veronica Rojas, assistant manager of Vanderbilt Apartments.
“The fire was not even out, and we had … people asking what they could do to help,” Rojas said.
Vanderbilt resident Robert Guzman received a phone call from his wife about the fire during the middle of his workday at ICS, said Joey Gutierrez, where he is a planner.
All Guzman’s 4-year-old daughter knew was their apartment was on fire, Guzman said. When asked how she was doing, his daughter would respond with, “I am good. My apartment is on fire. My shoes are on fire.”
And when his family entered the home for the first time after the fire, Guzman noticed water damage.
“Now her story is, ‘My toys are in water. My toys are in water’,” Guzman said. “She knows we lost stuff, but she has seen all of this other stuff.”
Guzman said he felt a huge loss at this event, but when help started to arrive quickly, his feelings changed to gratitude.
“The actual event was overwhelming, and then the help was overwhelming, but a different feeling — the opposite feeling,” Guzman said. “We thought we were going to be stuck in a rut for a long time, trying to get back up, but (the help) was awesome.”
Joey Gutierrez and Rocky Garcia also work at ICS, and each year the company chooses a family to help at Christmas, Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez contacted Mattress Firm to see what the company could do for Guzman, and instead of one tenant, Mattress Firm decided to donate to all eight families affected by the fire, Gutierrez said.
With the help of the Brazoria County Dream Center, residents received not only mattresses but backpacks, bedding, school supplies and wish list gifts, he said.
“Everyone has helped a lot,” Guzman said. “It is hard to explain in words, but it is a very good feeling.”
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Clute fire marshal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.