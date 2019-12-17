RICHWOOD — As the interim city manager shifts her focus toward economic development, City Council raised concerns over a potential money-saving marketing opportunity.
Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi told council at its meeting Dec. 9 about her idea to have a contest among Richwood’s schools to design a logo for the city.
“I noticed there’s a little improvement we can make when it comes to city branding,” Koskiniemi said at the meeting. “Why not tap local talent?”
She suggested including Polk Elementary, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School and Foundation Preparatory Academy. Koskiniemi does not anticipate it costing the city any money, she said.
The logo, if council chooses to accept it, would be used on internal letterheads and potentially other places, she said.
Councilman Mark Brown said this contest could make the city obligated to use a logo that might not look professional, considering they’d be asking children to design it.
City Attorney Matt Allen said the city would only be obligated to do what it states in the flyer.
The city could use the logo for a year only internally, or word the flyer as a chance for the city to use the designed logo on a broader scale, council members said.
Councilwoman Katie Johnson said she likes the idea, but would be more comfortable opening the contest to all schools that serve Richwood residents.
There are some extremely talented artists at Brazoswood High School, Councilwoman Melissa Strawn said. Brazosport College might be the ideal place to find a designer, Brown said.
It could be open to all Richwood residents, Councilman Matt Yarborough said, adding they don’t have to limit it to children.
The city manager doesn’t need council approval to go ahead with the contest, Brown said.
While Koskiniemi gained council’s blessing, she does plan to bring the idea back to council for more direction, she said.
The city does not have a resolution for a logo, so that is something she might ask council to consider in the future, Koskiniemi said.
As she approaches businesses and other amenities that might be interested in building in Richwood, a branded logo would be a nice thing to show people, she said. But from working in other cities before, she said she knows professional marketing designs can be costly.
“Branding is very expensive. … We have very talented people in the community that could help out with that,” Koskiniemi said.
Having a local person design the logo could also incorporate the history and culture of the city, she said.
“I want to show potential businesses why Richwood is so great,” Koskiniemi said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.