FREEPORT — A stray pool float caused a multi-agency search off the coast of Freeport, but officials determined that no person went missing along with it.
The Coast Guard ended its search after about six hours Tuesday, according to a news release. A concerned beachgoer reported seeing two people on a gray pool float at 3 p.m., a news release states.
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew responded and recovered the gray float, but did not find a person, according to the release.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search, but did not find anyone on shore who was missing someone, Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
At about 9 p.m, a good Samaritan told Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders that they assisted five adults back to shore after their pool floats were pulled away from the beach, the release states. The good Samaritan did not recover one of the floats, which matched the gray float description, according to the release.
