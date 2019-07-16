ANGLETON — The crowded room at the Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park was filled with just as many men as women, which is important to note given the feminine-focused topic of the day: “Hair, Glorious Hair.”
The History Talks discussion centered on women’s fashion and hairstyles from the 1820s through the 1830s and the unusual lengths women would go in order to be thought of as a high-fashion, eligible suitor.
Many guests of the event eagerly awaited the presentation by Lake Jackson Historical Museum’s Melanie Garvey, who specializes in 19th-century women’s fashion and hair.
Garvey is a graduate of Shepherd University in West Virginia and fell in love with historical clothing and fashion trends.
“I’ve always liked the story that fabric tells,” Garvey said.
As an avid consumer of history, Garvey has spent more than a decade studying period clothing and hairstyles from the Antebellum era.
“In order to understand the 1830s, you have to look back,” Garvey said at the event. “Fashion got a little crazy,” she said as she began to describe how the times influenced female fashions of the time.
From bell-shaped dresses, oversized shoulder sleeves and colorful fabrics, women’s clothing transitioned from modest and demure in the 1820s to bold and risque by the 1830s, Garvey said.
As the 17th century progressed, women adopted more fitted waistlines, lower bust lines and took influences from French designs, Garvey said.
In Texas, the influence was still present, but with an American spin that took the weather and socio-economic class into account, said Educator Jennifer Parsley.
In addition to detailed garb, 17th-century women took incredible measures to make their hair stand tall.
“That saying of ‘the higher the hair, the closer to God,’ that’s really at play here,” said Garvey.
Women traded their whimsical ’dos for plaited hair piled on top of their heads, complete with feathers, beads and jewels, Garvey said.
“The more intricate and beautiful your hair looked, the more money you had,” Garvey said. “So you either had several people help you or you created the illusion several people helped you get ready.”
Fake hair pieces fastened to the head, complicated twists and stacked buns were intended to show wealth, Garvey said.
When fashions trickled down from France to England and then to the U.S., women were taking the influence and then creating their own styles, Parsley said.
Manager James Glover added that men’s fashion played a part in this revitalization of fashion during the time, but on a much smaller scale in Brazoria County.
“Men would get ready-made clothes, but just like the military, there were only four sizes,” Glover said. “So men would get the one closest to their size and then go to a seamstress to have it taken in.”
Attendees listened with fascination and asked about the process it took to create a hairstyle and what held everything in place.
Having about 30 people in attendance, it was one of the most successful History Talks events yet, parks department officials said.
History Talks take place the second Sunday of each month from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Stephen F. Austin-Munson County Park and are open to the public.
