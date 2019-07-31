ANGLETON — A Brazoria woman accused of assaulting a legally disabled woman remained in the Brazoria County jail on felony charges Wednesday.
Cortney Ann Baldridge, 32, offered to pay a 50-year-old woman $10 to drive her from West Columbia to a motel in the 2800 block of North Velasco Street in Angleton, authorities said. When they got to the hotel, Baldridge would not pay up and instead grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it on the ground, court records state.
Baldridge then hit the elderly woman and pulled her hair, causing a cut inside the woman’s mouth, records indicate.
The motel manager saw Baldridge hitting the woman and called police, court records show.
The driver went by ambulance to UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, where she was treated for the cut to her inner lip, the probable cause affidavit states.
Baldridge told authorities she assaulted the woman because she insulted her grandmother by calling her names and went through Baldridge’s belongings, records state.
If convicted of the third-degree felony charge, Baldridge could receive up to 10 years in prison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.