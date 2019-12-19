FREEPORT
For several decades, a reenactment of Mary and Joseph’s journey to find lodging in Bethlehem has caused people to open more than their doors during the Christmas season, officials from St. Mary Star of Sea Catholic Church said.
The Hispanic tradition of Las Posadas — which translates to “The Inns” — typically follows families dressed as Mary and Joseph through a neighborhood as they knock on doors and are ceremoniously turned away. At the last home, they find refuge, just as the biblical couple did before Jesus’ birth.
St. Mary’s has carried on the tradition at its parish hall instead of through neighborhoods in Freeport, drawing crowds each season from Dec. 16 though Christmas Eve, said Marilyn Saccomanno, director of the church’s Right of Christian Initiation of Adults program.
“It carries a strong cultural background,” she said. “We add some Christmas carols and there are traditional Hispanic songs — more Hispanic groups will sing responses but they also sing some English carols. It’s about a half-hour ceremony. We pray and read the joyful mysteries of the rosary.”
Together, those who dress up and participate move around with lighted candles and sing, knock at doors and are refused until the appointed place welcomes them, Saccomanno said.
“At the door they’re allowed to enter with the saying, ‘Enter holy pilgrims, receive this corner, that although it is a poor abode, I offer it to you from my heart,’” Saccomanno said.
The event is not only a celebration of Jesus’ birth, but a way to remember to keep Him in remembrance all year long, Saccomanno said.
“I think it puts them in the correct mood for Christmas,” she said. “With Mary and Joseph trying to find a place to stay, advent is a time for us to seek Jesus and not be hard-hearted like the innkeepers — remembering to open our hearts to let him come.”
Juan Serros, director of religious education for the church, said the cultural aspect has become a really big deal because there is a lot of emphasis on Mary and Joseph’s relationship.
“It’s important to pass down to remember that particular part,” Serros said. “If you think of a young couple who is having a child and they have no food, no money, it’s really humanistic. There’s value to that … and the Hispanic culture really emphasizes that. I believe it to be a very wonderful celebration and remembrance.”
