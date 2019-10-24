ANGLETON — Residents might soon notice advertising on school buses as well as a new, upgraded scoreboard at the high school after board members approved both projects, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
Alpha Media sells the advertisements then pays the school district a fee to place them on the buses, Edwards said. The school stands to make $40,000 in revenue this year and double that amount next year, he said.
“There’s roughly 35 buses in use in the district and roughly 25 buses would be eligible for use,” Edwards said. “The proposal was approved by the board Monday night and (the company) is already working on selling advertisements.”
In addition to advertising on buses, the board approved a new, highly technical scoreboard for Wildcat Stadium, if enough sponsorships are sold to support it, Edwards said.
“The scoreboard is not at all related to the bond,” Angleton ISD spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said.
The scoreboard by Daktronics Sports Marketing, whose products sit in several NFL, NBA and NHL arenas, would provide the completely digital, larger scoreboard, Edwards said.
“The current scoreboard we have, the issue is it’s very small, very difficult to see,” Edwards said. “We have to do a lot of repairs. The plan is to replace the scoreboard, but no district funds will be used.”
Daktronics intends to work with the district to sell sponsorships and advertising, which would allow the scoreboard to be paid off in seven years, Edwards said.
A big caveat to the scoreboard is that unless enough sponsorships are sold, the district will keep the scoreboard it has, he said.
“What we’ll generate will pay off scoreboard over a seven-year period,” Edwards said. “We told our people we will enter into this deal but at no time will school funds be used.”
There will be three levels of sponsorship, Edwards said.
“We’re excited for it, but we want to make sure this is not coming out of district funds,” Edwards said. “If we don’t sell enough advertisements, it will not go in.”
The new scoreboard, if properly funded, will be in place by next football season, Edwards said.
