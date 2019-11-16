H ighway 288 completion pushed back to new year
Earlier this month, the Brazoria County section of the Highway 288 Tollway was expected to be complete by the end of this year. Now, County Judge Matt Sebesta said completion is expected during the first quarter of 2020.
The Brazoria County section will extend to Highway 59 in Harris County. Brazoria County’s share will cost $97 million, with $18 million for the FM 518 interchange and $2 million from the Texas Department of Transportation for other improvements, Sebesta said.
The $800 million Harris County stretch is lagging the much shorter Brazoria County segment and will not be completed until the third quarter of 2020, Sebesta said.
Benefit today for Jamaica Beach officer in collision
To help with medical bills and other costs associated with the Oct. 24 car crash that resulted in her hospitalization, the Jamaica Beach police and fire Departments are hosting a benefit for Officer Kristin Ornelas.
Ornelas was seriously injured when her police vehicle was struck by a man driving at dangerous speeds last month. She and other officers set up a roadblock just past the San Luis Pass toll bridge in order to stop the man.
Ornelas was treated at UTMB Galveston.
The benefit will include music, auctions, moonwalks and barbecue plates, according to a flyer for the event.
The event will be from noon and 8 p.m. today at Jamaica Beach City Park, 16721 Jolly Roger Road.
All proceeds will go to Ornelas, according to the flyer.
Lake Jackson keeps left turn for emergency center
The Lake Jackson Traffic Commission came close to eliminating a protected left turn toward the Altus Emergency Center on Oak Drive, but the motion died after a tie vote, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Altus paid $25,000 to have the lights adjusted for a protected left turn and to light up its driveway whenever it opened in the city, Yenne said. One traffic commissioner wanted to remove that protected left, he said, but it will remain.
