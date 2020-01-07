ALVIN — An unwelcome ex-girlfriend faces a felony charge after claiming she was a sergeant for a Harris County precinct, where she has not worked for “quite some time,” according to court documents.
Radha Vimal Patel, 36, of Manvel, was arrested and released from Brazoria County jail Sunday on a $15,000 bond, according to online records. She faces a third-degree felony impersonation of a public servant charge, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an Alvin police officer responded to a home where a man said Patel, his now ex-girlfriend he dated for two months, came over uninvited and damaged his truck Nov. 15.
The officer found multiple gashes and paint shavings on the driver side of the tailgate, indicating the truck had not been driven since the damage happened, the document states.
The incident was captured on a home security camera and “Patel claimed she worked for Harris County” and “she told him to call the police as she would get away with whatever she wanted,” the affidavit reads.
The Alvin officer called Patel, asked if it was Ms. Patel and “she immediately corrected me in a firm and discourteous tone… ‘That’s Sgt. Patel with Harris County,’” the officer wrote in the document.
Patel claimed the man’s ex-wife must have damaged his truck and it must have happened where he worked, not outside of his home, the document states. The officer advised Patel of the paint shavings and video of the incident and she still denied the allegations, according to the document.
“She stated she was refusing to give me her date of birth and that I could have my supervisor call her supervisor to get the information,” the officer wrote in the document. “She then hung up the phone.”
The officer contacted a sergeant from the precinct where Patel claimed to hold the same rank, the document states. That sergeant said Patel has not been a deputy in quite some time and did not leave under good terms, according to the document.
The sergeant confirmed “that anything Patel states about working for them is a deliberate lie,” the affidavit states.
“I believe she did so in an attempt to sway my decision and attempt to get me to stop or halt my investigation,” the document states.
The damage to the truck justified a class B misdemeanor along with the felony, according to the documents.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.