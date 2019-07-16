LAKE JACKSON — It could take at least two more hours to extinguish a fire at The Villages apartment complex, authorities said late Tuesday.
A witness called 911 just after 8 p.m. Tuesday after seeing smoke coming from the clubhouse and office building of the 174-unit complex in the 500 block of Highway 332, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford of the Lake Jackson Police Department said.
By 9:30 p.m., fire crews had contained the fire to the clubhouse and office building, which is not connected to the residential buildings. None of the residential buildings appeared to have been affected by the fire, authorities said.
A Lake Jackson police officer went to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, Lankford said.
There were no other known injuries, authorities said.
Firefighters from Clute, Lake Jackson, Brazoria, Jones Creek and Richwood all responded to help battle the blaze, Lankford said.
“Anytime there’s a fire, especially in an apartment complex, you want to get it contained as quickly as possible,” Lankford said.
The Lake Jackson Fire Marshal's office was on scene late Tuesday. It likely would take at least several days to determine a possible cause of the fire, Lankford said.
Built in 1999, the clubhouse contains a business center and fitness center.
