ROSHARON — One man is dead and his cousin is in jail after a shooting at a Rosharon house, law enforcement said.
Charles Diuntae Randall, 36, died after his cousin, John Lennon Brown, shot him shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a news release from Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove states.
Deputies arrested Brown, 38, and charged him with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online records. He remained at Brazoria County jail on a $250,000 bond Friday, online records show.
The sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call from Brown’s brother, who said there had been a shooting in the 16600 block of CR 897, the news release states.
Responding deputies found the brother holding Brown to the ground after he had knocked a gun out of Brown’s hands, according to the news release. Deputies arrested Brown without incident, the release states.
The brother told investigators Brown and Randall arrived to his Rosharon home together, according to the news release. As the brother spoke to the men at the front door, Brown pushed his way into the home and knocked the witness to the ground, he told investigators, the news release states.
Randall followed Brown into a bedroom, then Brown began to shoot toward Randall, killing him, the release states. Brown exited the bedroom and fired toward his brother, but did not strike him, according to the release.
“The witness was able to knock the suspect to the ground, without being struck by gunfire, and throw the firearm out of his reach,” the release states.
He held Brown there until deputies arrived, according to the release.
The motive for the shooting is not known, Snelgrove said, adding an investigation is underway. Investigators are still working through details and talking to witnesses, he said. Snelgrove was not aware of anyone else being in the house at the time of the shooting, he said Friday.
There likely will be another charge filed in the future, Snelgrove said. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
