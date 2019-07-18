SWEENY — After 14 years working for Sweeny, City Manager Cindy King turned in her resignation last week.
King’s last day will be Aug. 1, she said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, during which council officially accepted her resignation. She will be moving out of Sweeny to live with her husband in Winnie, she said.
King was the city manager for nine years, Mayor Jeff Farley said.
“She does a lot for the city,” he said at the meeting.
King also served as the assistant emergency manager for the city, according to her resignation letter. She cried through the discussion and motion to accept her resignation at Tuesday’s meeting, which Councilman Tim Pettigrew said he made “reluctantly.”
During his years on council, he has come a long way with King, Pettigrew said.
“I will personally miss her,” he said.
The motion to accept her resignation passed unanimously, with Councilman Brian Brooks absent.
City Attorney Charlie Stevenson recommended council call a special meeting to pick an interim city manager. The mayor agreed, adding he wants to make that decision before King departs to continue day-to-day operations.
The council should not rush the decision of who takes over the job, Farley said. He wants to pick a person who will do a good job and communicate well with residents, he said.
The only requirements for the next city manager are that they live in the city and council approves them for the job, Stevenson said.
The job opening is posted on Texas Municipal League’s website, Farley said. King has said she will still be available for information even though she won’t be working for the city, he said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council unanimously approved the Rotary Club of Sweeny’s intention to create a walking museum along the trail of Backyard Park.
The club has set aside $10,000 for this project, Rotarian Rhonda Kennedy said. The club plans to put 10 raised pedestals with laser-engraved granite detailing historical aspects of the city, she said.
“It will not cost the city anything, it will be totally up to the Rotary Club to put these up,” Kennedy said.
The first pedestal will detail the city’s namesake, John Sweeny, and his family, Kennedy said. Others can be dedicated to some of the first families of the city, notable people, the railroad, the schools, the unknown soldier and other historical information, but it is still a work in progress, she said.
The plaque engravings will be changeable, she said.
Right now, the club plans to put a small engraved QR code in the corner, which visitors can scan to pull up historical photos on the Sweeny Rotary website, Kennedy said. That can be changed if QR code becomes obsolete in the future, she said.
Sweeny Rotary plans to maintain the plaques and place gravel underneath them so they will not be damaged by landscaping at the park, Kennedy said.
The club hopes to have them up by Sweeny Pride Day, which is the first Saturday of May each year, she said.
