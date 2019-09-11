ALVIN
Day care bus flips
A van carrying several children from a Friendswood day care center flipped on its side at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 35 and Victory Lane, said Alvin Police Lt. Todd Arendell said.
Officers said in a statement that the accident involved one other vehicle, a Nissan four-door.
Todd said the only injuries reported immediately after the incident were minor scrapes and bruises.
The driver of the day care van was cited, authorities said.
Law enforcement is continuing to look into the accident, Arendell said.
