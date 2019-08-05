MANVEL — After serving the county for more than two decades, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Sharon Fox, announced Sunday she won’t seek reelection after her term ends next year.
The decision came after a lot of thought, she said. Due to family health issues, Fox said the time is right and she is at peace with her decision.
“She is our longest-tenured Justice of the Peace,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “She has always been elected rather handily.”
Fox began working for the Freeport Municipal Court after living in Brazoria County for just three and a half years. She then ran and was elected as a Justice of the Peace, first taking office January 1, 1997, and has served ever since.
“I know this is what God gave me to do and it’s been an absolute blessing,” Fox said. “Being a JP is not a job, it’s a way of life. There’s not a part of my life or my family that hasn’t touched by it,” she added.
Sebesta said the role of a Justice of the Peace is oftentimes a 24-hour job.
“There are a lot of demands. Sometimes the job is 24/7,” Sebesta said.
Fox said both her husband’s ailing health and her son-in-law’s health have been on her mind. She said running a campaign and being there to help with her family’s medical issues just don’t coincide.
“You have to be out there (campaigning) all the time and participate and I’m not able to do that anymore,” Fox said. She added that the decision to announce now as opposed to the November deadline is because she wants to be fair to anyone planning to run.
“If I waited it wouldn’t be fair to anyone else who was trying to put a campaign together. Running a campaign takes a lot of time,” Fox said.
While Fox said her career has been a blessing, she recognizes some of the things she’s seen over the years have been when people are at their lowest.
“I’ve seen a lot of tragedy. I’ve been with people at their worst, and I’ve been with people at their best. This has been my ministry,” Fox said.
Brazoria Mayor Roger Shugart said he’s never known a more fair judge.
“She is dedicated to her job,” Shugart said. “Sharon cares about people and she’s going to be missed. There’s not many of those types anymore. I got a lot of respect for her.”
He added that Fox is not only a fair judge, but a good friend who’d help out anyone in the community.
Fox said when she retires she looks forward to traveling a little through the country with her husband, adding that they don’t plan to go abroad, but they enjoy getting away to go camping.
Because her grandson will be a senior in high school, Fox also said she’s looking forward to following him as he enters college since he is a prolific athlete in baseball and football.
“I gotta be ready to roll wherever he goes,” she said.
While Fox still has another year left in her term, she said the fact that she won’t have to run a campaign is already a weight off her shoulders, though she’s loved every one of the six terms she’s been able to serve.
“As far as I know, I don’t think there’s ever been a female justice who’s served here this long,” Fox said. “It’s been a blessing.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.