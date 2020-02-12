ROSHARON
When parishioners of the Greater New Macedonia Baptist Church arrived to their weekly service on Sunday, all that was left of their 100-year-old building were piles of black rubble.
Instead of despairing over the loss that morning, the church family banded together and held a worship service in the grass lot in front of burned wood piles that once served as a place for weddings, baptisms and prayer, Pastor Carlton Wade said.
“We are a congregation of about 70,” Wade said. “But we’ve been continuing to grow and expand. This was almost like a sign from God.”
The building itself is a marvelous piece of history, said Minister Rickey Simon, Wade’s son and a member of the church.
“It’s history and it’s a community,” Simon said. “We saw what happened and we just cried together.”
Serving as the pastor for five years, Wade said many congregants travel more than 100 miles to attend the Sunday service.
He and his wife were married in the building 18 years ago, he said.
It also once served as a schoolhouse before being dedicated as a church building in the 1900s, Wade said.
“It’s really just sinking in still, but God will help us to rebuild,” Wade said.
Saturday evening, the church’s various councils and committees had their regular meetings, he said. He said his prayers in the building that day and went home, Wade said.
Waking up that next morning, Wade and his wife received a phone call the church had caught fire.
“When we got here, there was nothing left,” Wade said.
Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said it’s devastating to see such a piece of history go down in flames, though foul play has been ruled out.
“The cause is undetermined right now,” Vela said. “It was not intentional, possibly due to electrical issues. I like old, historic buildings … it’s really unfortunate.”
As a fairly new member to the church, joining just more than a year ago, Wilson Young said he was shocked to hear of the fire last week.
“When I got the call, I just threw something on and came down here like ‘What can I do?’ But at the time, I couldn’t do anything,” Young said. “All we can do now is try to find alternate ways to have church until we can do something.”
Moving forward, the church plans to rebuild, asking for the community’s help to raise $100,000 for a new building, Wade said.
Because the church was so old, it had only liability insurance coverage prior to the fire, Wade said.
Those wanting to help or donate can do so through the church’s Facebook page, which can be found by searching the church’s name on the social media site, Wade said.
Until then, the congregation plans to continue their efforts to worship at the spot with God’s guidance, Wade said.
“We’ve had a lot of help,” Wade said. “The Army is trying to see if they can get us tents to worship in in the meantime,” Wade said.
Though confident the rebuilding efforts will happen, it won’t be an easy feat, Wade said.
“We had to see what God was saying by this happening,” Simon said. “Things can burn, but this is history.”
As the pastor sifted through ashy stacks of chairs and pews Tuesday afternoon, he paused on a few religious books that had been mostly untouched by the flames.
Like those books, the charred aftermath of the building won’t deter the spirit of the community that was built within the walls, Wade said.
And that fills him with hope, he said.
