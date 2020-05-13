ANGLETON — Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to “compel” the county’s appraisal district to allow residents to protest their property values in person, but it won’t change the district’s plans to do them remotely.
The appraisal district is governed by the state, not the county, so the resolution essentially amounts to a request — one the chief appraiser said she can’t follow because the state won’t let her.
“It doesn’t have any impact on us,” Chief Appraiser Cheryl Evans said of the resolution. “It would have to come from the state legislature that would make us have to open the doors.”
The resolution, written and introduced by Pct. 3 Commissioner Stacy Adams, states the Commissioners’ Court “hereby compels the Brazoria County Appraisal District to establish a procedure for in-person protests of property values” and to let all property owners know about the opportunity and procedure for protesting in person.
It’s the principle of the thing, Adams said.
“When you’re setting a value you should be able to talk to somebody in person about it and negotiate your value,” he said.
The Brazoria County Appraisal District has had plenty of time — four to six weeks — to plan for the appeals, and they haven’t, Adams said.
About 167,000 appraisals were sent out, and the deadline for filing a protest is June 3, Evans said. With the office closed to protect staff and taxpayers against the spread of COVID-19, taxpayers can submit their protest forms through mail, email and fax, she said.
“We’re told to try to stay 6 feet apart by the governor, and the different councils and stuff are asking for us to, you know, do what we can possible to protect each one of us … and I do not have the capabilities or the space to deal with the amount of people that are normally in our office at this time of year,” Evans said.
The provided alternatives are not as effective as being able to protest in person, resident Melba Beken said.
“It’s easy for people to say no when nobody is staring them in the eyes,” Beken said. “Can you imagine having a job interview on paper and not in person?”
Beken protests her property values every year and believes it’s part of a citizen’s responsibility to do so, she said.
Her husband was in agreement.
“It’s why we had the Boston Tea Party — because we weren’t represented, and we get to bitch about the taxes,” Roy Beken said. “We have to be able to address our taxers. That’s what the United States is about.”
The Bekens would like to see the state change its policy so protests can be done in person or to roll back the appraisals to the 2019 property values, Melba Beken said. Without that, they face a proposed value increase of more than 800 percent on unimproved property they use for pasture and a proposed increase of more than 400 percent on another tract of land in the floodway, she said.
“‘There is no rhyme nor reason for the proposed values,’” Melba Beken wrote in a letter to County Judge Matt Sebesta.
Beken has written to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, but the association has already made several attempts to sway the governor to roll values back to 2019, Evans wrote in a letter to Beken.
“Unfortunately, nothing has come from these requests,” Evans wrote.
I have to disagree with what the Beken's think is the responsibility of citizen's. Protesting one's property values do not lower taxes, which is set by individual entities. If one lowers one's appraisal, all they do is shift the tax burden from them to someone else. I have only protested once, when the appraisal was not equitable. Protesting one's property value when the appraisal is just, attempting to pay less and make others pay more, is not patriotism. It is selfishness. No, the moral and patriotic action, if one's appraisal is just, is to accept it. If the tax burden is too high, we do have elections to vote in those who levy taxes. There is no need to for revolutionary talk when voting is available.
