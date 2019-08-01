ANGLETON — Saying thank you is often done with food. In the case of Angleton ISD, it will be with a morning filled with pastries and breakfast casseroles for older residents in the community who support the district, said Hanna Chalmers, spokeswoman for the district.
The second Golden Cat Breakfast welcomes seniors in the community between 7:30 and 9 a.m. Friday at Westside Elementary, 1001 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. All guests will be served a free hot breakfast.
“We had a great turnout last year,” Chalmers said. “This is really a way to say thank you to senior citizens for supporting our schools and our children in the community, a lot of whom don’t have children attending our schools, so we really just want to say thank you.”
In addition to food, there will be door prizes donated by several local businesses, Chalmers said.
“Some community businesses have donated again this year,” she said. “Chili’s has donated as well as Recess. The Education Foundation, BASF, UTMB Wellness Center, Angleton Parks and Recreation Department all donated for our door prizes.”
The event, which is funded by Angleton ISD, also will have lots of fresh options, said Amy Anderson, the district’s director of child nutrition.
“This year we’ll have biscuits with sausage and gravy, a hashbrown casserole, assorted danishes, fresh fruit, decaf and regular coffee and other beverages,” Anderson said.
“The people that came last year loved food so we just added a few more beverage options this year,” Anderson added.
She said food brings people together and this event is a way to do that while thanking members of the area.
“It’s a way for us to give back to the community and it’s a good project for us to work on together,” Anderson said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.