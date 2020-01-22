ANGLETON — Angleton student Arturo Deleon first learned about the Catalyst program when his high school called a meeting for all the sophomores. After they explained he could have a college degree one year after high school graduation, plus get free tuition, he was intrigued enough to attend the Catalyst open house Jan. 15 at Brazosport College.
“When they told us that I could take my college classes while I’m in high school … I thought it’s a good program,” he said. “It’s something I’m interested in, working in the plants.”
He and a crowd of other students had the opportunity to tour the classroom facilities, chat with teachers and ask questions about the program. Priscilla Sanchez, dean of School and College Partnerships, was one of the people on hand to explain things to prospective students. She’s responsible for working with area high schools to provide dual-credit opportunities and programs for students, so Catalyst is right up her alley.
“Catalyst is a program through this brainchild of a partnership of four school districts, five high schools, and what they can do is dual-credit classes,” Sanchez said. “Students apply during their sophomore spring semester. They come Monday through Thursday their junior year and senior year of high school.”
The respective high schools pay tuition, fees and book costs for their students in the program. After students graduate, they’ll go to Brazosport College for one year and the college will pay their tuition, fees and books. Students then graduate at the end of the year with an associate’s degree of applied science in instrumentation or chemical technology.
“The student graduates without any student debt, without any worry about how am I gonna pay for a book or how am I gonna pay for my class,” Sanchez said. “The path is laid out, so they don’t even need to worry about what class comes next.”
Those interested must apply to Brazosport College and also fill out a Catalyst application. This requires two essays, one about how they will contribute and one about why the field interests them, as well as two reference letters from teachers. The specialized program accepts only 40 students each year, and it likely won’t lack for participants. For many students, it’s an attractive way into a lucrative field.
“I’m interested in Catalyst because I wanna get into the plant and I think it’s a good fit for me,” Brazoswood sophomore Trevor Dyson. “The Catalyst program is about getting into plants for operations and instrument tech.”
Lowell Good, Career and Technical Education specialist at Brazoswood High School, said the program is good for a variety of reasons. It can help students complete school without debt, lines them up for good job opportunities and can help them decide early on if they really want to enter the field.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for students that have a pretty good idea already that they want to work in local industry,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to get classes done without them paying a lot of money.”
Brian Cole, assistant superintendent of curriculum instruction for Brazosport ISD, said the best thing about the program is it meets the needs of students and the entire community. Training in high-demand careers benefits local industry and the program offers students support as they go into the field.
“If you look around tonight, there are a ton of students here,” Cole said. “Last year was the first year of launch, so we’re working at college and district level to get the word out. Many of the students are seeing the opportunities that this can afford them.”
Bronson Kozak, a Brazosport High School junior in his first year of the program, had a similarly encouraging message. He said the program puts students a step ahead of the game and helps them learn to work with others in the field. Though it’s not always easy to take concurrent classes, he said it’s worth it.
“It’s challenging at times. (But) every now and then you get a subject that comes second nature,” he said. “This is a crazy experience. I would never have expected something like this to show up in a high school.”
Interested students can find out more about Catalyst in the admissions section of brazosport.edu .
