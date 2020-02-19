FOLLETT’S ISLAND — A corrections officer whose body was found on the beach died from a gunshot wound, and investigators are hoping the public can provide information into how he got to the island and why he died, according to Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.
A passerby reported the body of 60-year-old Dennis Michael Taylor on the sand of Follet’s Island beach between Access 2 and Access 3 shortly after daylight Thursday, Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said. The call came in at 7:37 a.m., according to a news release. The Angleton man last was seen alive driving his black 2018 Ford F-150 in Freeport shortly after 7 p.m. the night before, Snelgrove said in the release.
Investigators do not know whether the gunshot and death were the result of suicide or homicide, Snelgrove said. Any time there is a suspicious death and they do not immediately know the cause, it is treated as a homicide until that is ruled out, Snelgrove said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the gunshot caused his death, the release states.
Investigators are hoping the public can fill in the gaps, Snelgrove said. If anyone knows whether someone spoke to Taylor, whether he was alone and any other circumstances about Taylor or his death, they should report it to investigators, Snelgrove said.
“We’re hoping that someone may have seen him the night before,” he said. “There are a lot of questions the public may be able to help us with if they happened to come across him that Wednesday night.”
Information can be reported anonymously through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222 or brazoria countycrimestoppers.com, or call the sheriff’s office at 979-849-2441.
