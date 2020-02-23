WEST COLUMBIA — It could be harder for residents to find the time to do laundry this week while the city flushes fire hydrants
West Columbia City Secretary Kelli Kuban, in a statement released Thursday, informed residents the city would be flushing fire hydrants 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and cautioning them to find other times to do their laundry.
“Residents need to be aware that the water may be discolored during these periods and avoid washing clothes during this time,” the statement read.
While it may seem as an inconvenience, Mayor Laurie Kincannon says the flushing is a necessity.
“It is standard operating procedure to flush the hydrants,” Kincannon said. “We want our residents to be aware and informed and to let people know what’s happening.”
Flushing fire hydrants maintains appropriate water flow as well as removes iron and mineral deposits from the pipes.
Lower water pressure also could occur, Kincannon said, but residents should not be concerned. Flushing is a normal operation needed every so often and the city didn’t want to blindside any residents, she said.
For information, visit the city Facebook page or call Kuban at 979-345-3123.
