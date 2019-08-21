LAKE JACKSON — A man who bought alcohol at a Lake Jackson convenience store returned and tried to rob it — only to run off when the clerk said police were on their way, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Carson O’Neil Jackson II, 29, is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. He is accused of flashing a gun and demanding cash from a store clerk just after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 900 block of Highway 332, the affidavit states.
Jackson was wearing a black zip-up hoody, a white textured shirt and black pants and shoes with a face covering, according to court records. The store clerk engaged the silent security alarm and told Jackson authorities were on their way, which caused Jackson to leave, records show.
The clerk told law enforcement after the incident the man’s voice sounded familiar and he had a familiar stature. The clerk suspected the would-be robber was the same man who came to the store earlier and bought two Four Locos, an alcoholic beverage, but was 50 cents short and promised to return to pay the difference, records indicate.
The clerk knew Jackson as a regular customer and told him he could return later to pay for the drinks, the affidavit states.
Richwood Police Department’s K-9 Hondo, in coordination with Lake Jackson investigators, traced the man’s scent through several apartment complexes until losing the trail in the 400 block of Garland Drive, according to court documents.
Authorities canvassed the area after watching security footage from the store and connected the man to a gold Chevy Cruze, records show. Law enforcement found the car in a nearby apartment complex, and Jackson was the registered owner.
Officers saw Jackson in the parking lot and started questioning him, records indicate, then found a black hoodie and white thermal shirt, which were damp with sweat, inside the car.
Police arrested Jackson on Friday, and he remains in the Brazoria County jail on a $50,000 bond.
If convicted of the first-degree felony, Jackson faces up to life in prison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.