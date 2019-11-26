EXPRESS INTEREST Any officers interested in participating in the classes can visit tgccpa.org.
Financial backing from a power company will help law enforcement officers in its coverage area become crime prevention specialists.
Texas New Mexico Power granted $8,170 for specialized training for small agency law enforcement officers in Brazoria County through the Texas Gulf Coast Crime Prevention Association, said Eric Paul, Texas New Mexico Power communications representative.
“The TNMP Power Grants provide us a way to invest further in the communities we serve,” Paul said.
Another grant gave $7,000 for upgrades and new signage for the Edwards Memorial Walk and Bike Trail in Brazoria, according to a news release.
The grants are funded with shareholder dollars through its parent company’s nonprofit organization, Paul said. The funding does not come from consumer rates, he said. A committee chooses the grant recipients based off applications, Paul said, with education, economic development and community safety projects often receiving awards.
The crime prevention association was successful getting this grant after it was not selected last year, President Jerry Lyons said.
The $8,000 will fund three crime prevention training classes for 25 officers per class from areas serviced by TNMP, he said.
“The main reason I wrote (the grant) is to train officers from the small agencies in their service area who otherwise wouldn’t have funding to complete the specialized training,” Lyons said.
The fees for these classes will be waived for all participating officers, he said.
“We just thank them very much for this opportunity. It’s hard for these smaller agencies … Normally the fee for these classes is $250 a student,” Lyons said.
The officers will come from agencies including Angleton, Alvin, Lake Jackson, Clute, Freeport and others in southern Brazoria County, he said. If the classes don’t fill up, the organization will consider opening the opportunity to officers from other areas, Lyons said.
Texas Gulf Coast Crime Prevention Association works with law enforcement and civilians in 16 counties to prevent crime from all angles, he said.
The three crime prevention classes cover different things, Lyons said. The first teaches the basics of crime prevention for residential areas, such as lighting, door and window locks and alarms, he said.
“It’s everything preventing burglaries and thefts around homes,” Lyons said.
That can also include Neighborhood Watch programs and National Night Out, an annual event that builds relationships between residents and first responders.
Upon completion of these classes, officers become certified crime prevention specialists through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, he said. The first class allows officers to do home security surveys, Lyons said.
Crime Prevention 2 is a similar class but from a business perspective, he said. This includes locks and safes, processes to handle money in the business and bank deposits, Lyons said.
Once officers complete the second section, they can do business security surveys, he said.
The final class, environmental design, is more about the outside and how to prevent crime during the developmental phase, Lyons said. This includes fencing, line of sight, walking paths, parks and lighting, he said.
“It’s about how to design a safe environment from scratch,” Lyons said.
Lyons said he knows the importance of this training because he now works for the Brazoria County Alliance for Children after retiring from the Angleton Police Department.
Any officers interested in participating in the classes can visit tgccpa.org.
