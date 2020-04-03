Medical workers in every position — including administrators, housekeepers and emergency technicians — are making their best effort to provide and care for COVID-19 patients, but they need support, Registered Nurse John Lowman said.
The State of Texas, through the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Supply Chain Strike Force, is providing some support by receiving and distributing 1 million N95 masks per week to health care facilities and first responders, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said in an email.
“Our first responders are the front line of this fight against COVID-19 and the state and the country should support them in any way possible,” Bonnen said by phone Thursday.
State leaders can’t just tell medical staff and first responders their work is extremely important without ensuring they have the supplies and resources they need to do it, Bonnen said.
Lowman is a traveling nurse, and when he recently interacted with a potentially infected person, he believed it would be a good idea to wear a N95 mask, which are “basically particle masks” and can protect against airborne viruses, he said.
“I felt like I needed a mask in that case and there were none available,” Lowman said.
The Lake Jackson resident set out to make sure all doctors, nurses, certified nursing assistants and others could get the masks that they need, he said. He sent emails to Bonnen, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, State Sen. Joan Huffman and the Texas Board of Nursing with that concern.
Bonnen responded within days to give him the update, Lowman said.
With Gov. Greg Abbott’s creation of a Supply Chain Strike Force to secure the personal protective equipment and other medical equipment for health care facilities, Texas secured an initial $83 million order of medical supplies, along with donations of supplies from Texas medical professionals, Bonnen said in the email.
Lowman contacted elected officials so “we could get stuff done,” he said, adding he knew the money and supplies are there for when they are needed.
While it’s not proven the virus can become airborne, it is still new and there is conflicting information, he said. This means hospital staff need to do all they can to ensure they can continue treating patients for however long is needed, Lowman said.
“They’re doing their best to respond as well as they can in this crisis,” he said. “We’re all on the same team … We’re all here for the same thing and that’s to take care of the public and prevent the spread of this disease.”
Sending responders in to treat and combat the disease without proper equipment is like sending a soldier into battle without a gun, Lowman said. If these workers are lost to COVID-19 infection, there would not be a front line or hospital to treat those in need, he said.
“You can’t fight this battle without them,” Lowman said.
Lowman is quarantined from everyone including his family because of potential exposure for 14 days after each shift, he said.
“It’s difficult, but we’re all in it together,” Lowman said.
People need to stay home and not do anything they don’t absolutely have to do, Bonnen said. Anyone who cares about people will do this to help the crisis end sooner than later, he said.
Anyone not following CDC guidelines will not win that battle, Bonnen said.
“It’s a lot less of an ask than asked of a lot of people in generations ahead of us, some still living, who are vulnerable in this fight,” Bonnen said. “Stay home. I want it to end, and the sooner we stay home, the sooner we comply, the sooner it’ll end. Because I am tired of it.”
Medical staff will continue to follow guidelines and treat people for as long as it’s needed, Lowman said. It will end eventually, he said.
“We’re not just Americans, we’re also Texans and we’re gonna be fine,” Lowman said. “It’s just going to take a little more effort.”
