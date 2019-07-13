WEST COLUMBIA — With barbecue and desserts, a team of nine young people from Gulf Coast Christian Center hope to raise the remaining money needed for a mission trip to Haiti later this month.
Group leader Jamie Walker has led more than 20 mission trips with the church. This year, the excursion will aid an orphanage, guest house and caretaker’s home over a 10-day period, Walker said.
The trip costs each person about $2,000, Walker said. The funds are generally raised through donations from friends and family members, or by the attendee’s employment. But each dollar raised at the fundraiser helps tremendously, Walker said.
“All profits go to plane tickets, food and the stay,” said Brad Ledet, a youth leader for Gulf Coast Christian Center and a 10-time mission leader. “These kids are literally paying $2,000 to go to work in the heat.”
The fundraiser will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 725 W. Brazos St. Barbecue plates prepared by the mission team will be sold for $10 each, Walker said.
All members of the public are encouraged to attend to enjoy fellowship and fun, leaders said.
In addition to the barbecue plates, there will be a dessert auction, Ledet said.
“They’ll have everything from cookies, cupcakes, cakes and cake pops, so come with your pocketbook ready,” Ledet said. “The fundraiser is something that really blesses us and helps us out.”
The team is partnering with CoreLuv, a nonprofit group that works to aid in orphan care around the world. Some of the projects the group will work to improve in Haiti are updates to the security systems, electrical oversight and help and improvements to the buildings, Ledet said.
Ledet said any donations from the community or people who come out to the fundraiser in support of the cause are greatly appreciated.
The mission trip group leaves July 30, Walker said.
