CLUTE — As the chill of November seeps into the air, Brazosport ISD food services staff prepare for a warm, home-style Thanksgiving meal to share with students and their families ahead of the holiday.
At all 20 district campuses, cafeteria workers and educators will serve a full Thanksgiving meal during each lunch period Wednesday to students and their families, Director of Child Nutrition Rachel Arthur said.
“The goal is to create a home-style meal, invite family members and enjoy a meal at school,” Arthur said. “It’s important to encourage the community to come in and be a part of students’ world.”
Every school campus will be open to family members for the event, Brazosport ISD spokeswoman Tami Sophia said.
“I know that Thanksgiving is an awesome time to be together as a family, so bringing that into the schools where family members can come is extending the holiday into the school day as well,” Sophia said.
The district plans for the event long before it actually takes place, Arthur said. Wanting quality food items and plenty of it, the food services department begins preparing for the next year’s holiday meal the previous November or December, Arthur said.
To provide this year’s main course, 210 turkeys were ordered, she said. But students especially look forward to the sweet sides and desserts, Arthur said.
“The kids get really excited about marshmallows on top of sweet potatoes,” Arthur said. “We have found an awesome jumbo sugar cookie that will be new this year, and I think they’ll be really excited.”
As a yearly tradition, educators volunteer to serve the meal throughout the district’s campuses, creating a family atmosphere and giving back to students and their kin.
“It’s open at every campus,” Sophia said. “Parents are invited to join their children for a traditional meal.”
With Thanksgiving opening the holiday season, educators said they want to emphasize family and community as much as possible.
“Our mission in child nutrition is to feed our students in a safe and caring family environment,” Arthur said. “Offering this meal helps cultivate that atmosphere — that Brazosport ISD is family.”
