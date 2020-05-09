ROSHARON
A nthony Coffield watched as scores of COVID-positive inmates came into the prison while serving a 40-year sentence for burglary at the Stringfellow Unit in Rosharon. Coffield, 55, detailed the events in a letter he wrote to The Facts.
“This was the initiation of the tragedy,” Coffield wrote in the letter. “No one, absolutely no one, knew these people were confirmed cases of COVID-19, not even the guards.”
In April, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred at least 128 inmates with COVID-19 from other units to Brazoria County prisons without notifying local officials. TDCJ cited a need to be closer to medical facilities in Galveston.
Coffield saw wardens and administration move cellblocks full of inmates to make room for transferred inmates with COVID-19, he said.
Prison administrators were working UTMB officials to make testing available after the infected inmates came to the unit, Coffield said.
Whether connected to the transfers or borne of people living in close quarters, coronavirus is undeniably spreading through TDCJ prison units, acounting more than 200 of Brazoria County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases. The situation is leaving residents anxiously awaiting phone calls from family behind bars and inmates claiming their civil rights are violated.
FILING SUIT
Coffield filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against many state and TDCJ officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, claiming their actions unconstitutionally endanger state prisoners.
“The governor has violated the Eighth Amendment by placing the plaintiffs in imminent danger of death by failing to test the prison population to separate the infected from the non-infected and potential carriers,” states the original complaint filed in the U.S. Southern District of Texas court, which Coffield wrote by hand.
“The most terrifying thing to me about the way TDCJ officials did this was that they were not concerned about placing any of us at risk of death and infection,” Coffield wrote in his letter to The Facts. “It was all about getting these people in here without anyone from the public knowing.”
Texas Department of Criminal Justice denies the allegations and units are doing everything they can to protect everyone involved, spokesman Jeremy Desel said.
“COVID-19 positive offenders are and continue to be in medical isolation,” Desel said. “Any unit with a positive case is on precautionary lockdown. The agency has been focused on the prevention and treatment of any COVID-19 case since well before cases were noted in the system.”
FAMILY FEARS
Minerva Meza felt hopeless when she heard her brother had become sick at New Boston’s Telford Unit with coronavirus-like symptoms.
Telford had 34 positive COVID-19 tests as of Friday. That does not include 23 inmates transferred from Telford to Stringfellow.
Her brother, who she declined to name, is serving a 25-year sentence for aggravated assault, she said. Meza and her mother endure sleepless nights worrying about his well-being.
“We can’t see him,” Meza said. “We can’t do our normal routine. Not knowing how he is taken care of is sad. I called the unit and they wouldn’t tell me anything because they were on lockdown.”
Meza heard encouraging news from her brother in late April.
“It was emotional hearing he was doing better,” Meza said. “He said they tried to put a T-shirt over his face and that he had a lot of contact with inmates. He said he was doing better, but a lot were infected.”
Meza said the unit officials never informed her or her family about her brother’s illness.
“The symptoms he told me sounded like the ones the news was saying,” Meza said. “They checked his temperature once a day and guards were scared to go in because they didn’t have masks. He thinks another inmate gave it to him.”
Her brother said he heard another inmate screaming for help and the guards would wait for direction before assisting, Meza said.
WORRIED GUARDS
Those supervising the inmates also operate in fear of correcting the new coronavirus, said Jeff Ormsby, executive director of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Texas Corrections Union.
“It’s hard to keep morale up when you are facing a double danger,” Ormsby said. “We get phone calls daily from officers scared they are going to give it to their families.”
With 12- to 15-hour workdays and their health in peril, Ormsby is fighting for more appropriate respects for his fellow officers.
“Make COVID-19 a workplace hazard,” Ormsby said. “When you go into work and … prisoners have COVID-19, they should be eligible for worker’s comp.”
Correctional officers did not have high enough pay before the pandemic, he said.
“We want legislators to look at an officer pay raise because this is showing how dangerous their work is,” Ormsby said.
The union leader has also fought for a statewide lockdown until all guards and inmates can be tested. Desel said the agency has no interest in it.
“No, there is no reason to create stresses of lockdown in units with no cases,” Desel said.
Without full testing in all units, protective plans are reactive rather than proactive right now, Ormsby said.
“We need open testing to every staff member,” Ormsby said. “We know they are testing in some areas, but we want them to expand on it.”
