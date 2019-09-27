LAKE JACKSON — Almost 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Everyone has been touched by the disease in some way, said Kara Brothers, Carriage Inn Lake Jackson’s sales and marketing director.
Staff at the senior living community never wanted to have to tell people they’ve lived at Carriage Inn for five or 10 years, but because of memory disorders, they would have to go somewhere else, Brothers said. That’s one reason why Carriage Inn opened a dedicated memory wing, she said.
Opening the dedicated wing for dementia patients took hard work from staff and support from corporate, Retirement Center Management, Carriage Inn Executive Director Justin Graves said.
Kendra Lawson of Retirement Center Management said the profit the company makes goes back into helping its communities. The rent from residents went toward building the memory wing, she said.
“It’s well worth it to offer this to the Lake Jackson community,” Graves said.
The memory wing is offered in addition to the community’s independent-living and assisted-living facilities, he said. The memory wing offers a program-based care with activities every 30 minutes, seven days a week, Graves said.
Research shows activities slow the progress of Alzheimer’s and dementia, he said. They still provide bathing, medicine organization and other care when needed, as they do in other wings of Carriage Inn, Graves said.
Having activities and keeping the residents busy all day helps them sleep at night, Shellie Miller of Carriage Inn said.
Residents in the wing — there are more than 10 now — have different stages of memory loss, Lawson said. Those in early stages need more challenging activities, while those in later stages need a different approach, she said.
The care of each resident is unique, Graves said.
“We develop a program specifically, with the help of families, for each resident,” Graves said.
In the memory wing, most residents won’t be able to tell staff what they prefer themselves, so the families help out, he said.
“You don’t want to give someone a shower in the morning if their whole life they’ve taken one at night,” Graves said.
Keeping residents clean is a big part of maintaining their dignity, with is a high priority at Carriage Inn, he said.
They keep the doors locked for safety, considering some residents might not know they shouldn’t walk out in the street, Graves said.
Miller’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Miller has worked with elderly people her whole life, so she knows the care-giving and personal side of the disease, she said.
“I hate that we have to have it,” Miller said, but she sees her working with the memory wing as part of God’s plan.
Carriage Inn also hopes to offer resources to educate about Alzheimer’s and dementia, Lawson said.
There are resources in the county for those families, Gathering Place CEO Dale Libby said. If someone gets a loved one into the memory wing, but needs help understanding “what the heck this is,” they can call the Gathering Place at 979-236-5393, he said.
“We have lots of education and we’re local,” Libby said.
Carriage Inn is at 130 Lake Road in Lake Jackson and can be reached at 979-341-0845.
