Velasco Drainage District
Meeting covers flood protections
Velasco Drainage District officials will meet this week to discuss emergency readiness programs including hurricane and flood programs.
The supervisors will also discuss and possibly take action on the 20019-20 budget and tax rate.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m., Tuesday in the boardroom of the district’s office at 915 Stratton Ridge Rd. in Clute.
Angleton
Council meets for budget hearing
The city of Angleton will hold a special meeting this week to continue discussing the 2019-20 city budget.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at 120 S. Chenango St.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.