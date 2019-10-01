ANGLETON — After hearing from several expert witnesses Monday, the state and defense rested their cases in the murder trial of Avris Ramon Daggs Jr., the 20-year-old charged in the shooting death of Michael “Mikey” Holmes in 2017.
If convicted of the first-degree felony charge, Daggs could face up to life in prison.
Prosecutors in the case argued that in the early morning hours of July 21, 2017, Daggs and three others made an attempt to rob a Clute apartment complex that resulted in Holmes’ murder, having been shot six times on his upper body.
The defense team for Daggs continued to argue law enforcement conducted a flawed investigation, asking two DNA experts and one firearms expert from the Texas Department of Public Safety why DNA evidence wasn’t collected and tested from the shell casings found at the scene.
All three witnesses testified that in their experience, no sufficient DNA evidence has been obtained from spent casings.
“The difficulty with casings is that it’s a smooth surface and it’s a very small surface area,” said Jessica Ehmanm, a DNA analyst with the Department of Public Safety, who examined DNA in Holmes’ murder.
“But you wouldn’t know unless you test it, is that fair?” asked Aaron Perry, defense attorney for Daggs.
Ehmanm testified though she believed no sufficient DNA would be collected, Perry’s assertion was correct.
Despite collecting DNA samples from three guns recovered at the apartment the night of the incident — as well as a broken necklace and swabs from a vehicle investigators believe the suspects drove to the apartment — no sufficient DNA profiles could be matched, aside from Holmes’ own DNA from the necklace, experts testified.
Shell casings collected at the scene were determined by DPS firearms analyst Jeffrey Kelly to not have come from one of the handguns collected at the scene.
The state rested Monday afternoon and the defense chose to rest its case at the same time.
Closing arguments will begin at 10 a.m. in the 412th District Court of the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.
Jordan Pena was charged with aggravated robbery and is currently awaiting trial; Messiah King is charged with murder and is also awaiting trial.
Jevon Stone was convicted in November of first-degree felony murder and is serving a 30-year sentence.
