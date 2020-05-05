LAKE JACKSON
Man accused of assault with stick
A 21-year-old man remained behind bars Monday after being charged with felony assault as well as misdemeanor cruelty to animals and unlawful restraint, online records show.
Lake Jackson police responded March 24 to a report Jerman Bivens was assaulting his live-in girlfriend in the 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Police Lt. Carey Lankford said.
There was some sort of stick used during the assault, qualifying it for a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a weapon charge, Lankford said. Bivens also is accused of striking their dog with the stick, he said.
The report does not indicate whether either the woman or animal needed medical treatment, Lankford said.
Bivens had left the home by the time police arrived that March day, but officers arrested him April 27, Lankford said.
He remained in Brazoria County jail Monday on bonds totaling $35,000, online records show. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
