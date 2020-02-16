LAKE JACKSON
No one hurt in crash that shut Highway 332
A collision between an SUV and passenger car prompted the northbound lanes of Highway 332 to be closed, Lake Jackson police said.
The collision between a green Ford Explorer and a black Nissan Altima on Friday evening caused the Explorer to end up on its side, Sgt. Carey Lankford. Tow trucks were called to remove both vehicles, and police closed both lanes of Highway 332 East while the wrecker operators loaded the vehicles.
No one had apparent injuries, Lankford said.
CLUTE
Clute man arrested on assault charge
A Clute man has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an altercation with his girlfriend early Saturday morning, Clute Police Chief James Fitch.
The couple had an argument that became physical when he pushed her in the 500 block of Cobb Street, Fitch said.
The woman wasn’t hurt, but officers charged the man with misdemeanor assault, the chief said.
