Brazoria County
Commissioners to discuss toll road
Commissioners will host a special meeting Tuesday to review and approve amendments to the interlocal agreement with Harris County regarding toll roads as recommended by the Brazoria County Toll Authority (BCTA), the agenda states.
Three sections of the agreement are expected to be amended, the agenda states.
The special meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton.
Freeport
Charter commission to consider action
The Charter Review Commission of Freeport will gather to discuss sections of its municipal charter and consider taking action.
Commissioners will also consider the selection of a secretary.
Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second-floor conference room of Freeport City Hall, 200 W. Second St.
City Council to ratify the adopted budget
Council will meet Monday to ratify the 2019-20 adopted budget, which includes increased funding for infrastructure improvements within the city of Freeport, The Facts previously reported.
The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
Sweeny ISD
Trustees to receive training for procedures
Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will gather for a training session for 313 agreements, tax abatement and procedures, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said.
After recent legislation changes, members of the board are getting a refresher on this kind of agreement, Hill said.
Board members will be meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at 1310 N. Elm St.
