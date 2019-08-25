T he following people were indicted last week by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Samuel William Decker, 28, intoxication manslaughter.
Stephanie McKinley, 48, injury to elderly.
Darion Jamaul Tolbert, 24, count one, intoxication manslaughter; count two, intoxication assault; criminal episode.
Brandon Allen Black, 25, murder - enhanced.
Brandon Allen Black, 25, aggravated assault - enhanced.
Cathy Denise Fields, 40, aggravated assault.
Richard Lee Atcheson, 58, cruelty to non - livestock animals.
Thomas Michael Nagle, 50, driving while intoxicated third or more - habitual.
Jeffrey Eric Park, 57, sex offenders duty to register.
Scott Allen Parr, 51, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Terry Scott Perdue, 52, assault family violence choking.
Juan Pablo Quiroz, 38, driving while intoxicated third or more - enhanced.
Juan Pablo Quiroz, 38, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
William Gordon Ratliff, Jr., 37, forgery.
Aaron Roy Riley, 43, evading arrest - enhanced.
Javier Rojas, Jr., 36, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Stephen Ched Sanders, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Stephen Ched Sanders, 52, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Trinity Marie Scroggins, 18, possession of a controlled substance.
Sherrod Jerome Simple, 20, theft of firearm.
Joshua Nolan Thurman, 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Heather Marie Villarreal, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions.
James Edward West, 32, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Ashley Marie Weyrich, 31, forgery.
Brittany Nicole Charlotte Kay Whipple, 23, forgery elderly.
Robert Wilkins, Jr., 24, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Forrest Lynn Wood, 59, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Randi Cheri Yarbrough also known as Randi Coleman, 33, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Caine Zamora, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
George Barnes Bellinger, 64, burglary of habitation.
Cody Carranza, 18, possession of a controlled substance.
Marilynn Mendoza, 17, possession of a controlled substance.
Randie Jounette Critchlow, 31, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Dylan Dewight Dryer, 27, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Jimmy Dorsey Garrison, 34, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Napoleon A Jerez Portillo, 62, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Amber Eunice Kitchen, 32, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Tydarian Devon Curry, 20, burglary of building.
Francisco Alvarez, 30, theft of firearm.
Cynthia Bergerson, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Evan Wade Billingsley, 58, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Sierra Brown also known as Sierra Condray, 38, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Joshua Warren Carroll, 33, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Jerry Winford Cooper, 33, count one and two - fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode - enhanced.
Shenxu Gao, 24, count one, possession of child pornography; count two, possession of child pornography with intent to promote; criminal episode.
Little Hayward Grant, III, 34, count one, robbery; count two, evading arrest; criminal episode.
Andrew Hopwood, 24, theft.
Natasha Jasmine Sanders, 25, theft.
Jason Shannon Johnson, 47, driving while intoxicated third or more - enhanced.
Chelsea Rene Kirtner, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Samuel Castillo, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Tammy Boff Lincecum, 57, possession of a controlled substance.
Jamie Nicole Mikulec, 18, possession of a controlled substance.
Mark Andrew Mulkey, 55, evading arrest.
Jeremy Don Osburn also known as Jeremy Don Osborn, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Chris Reza, 48, burglary of habitation - enhanced.
Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr., 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Sanangelo, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Benjamin Joseph Schiller, 27, possession of a controlled substance - enhanced.
Jaeden Asanta Seaberry, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Louise Sills, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
John Thomas George Simon, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Ruben Anthony Soliz, 53, driving while intoxicated third or more - habitual.
Robert Francis Solomonsz, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Candice Maureen Strong, 36, fraud.
Guadalupe Alberto Valdez, Jr., 48, burglary of building.
Brooke Lynn Wallace, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Brooke Lynn Wallace, 38, tampering with physical evidence.
William Whetstein, 38, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jose Zapata, 39, evading arrest.
Jarrett Thigpen, 20, forgery.
Guillermo Enamorado, 49, count one and two - violation of motor fuel tax requirements; criminal episode.
Alain Garcia Cabrales, 28, count one and two - violation of motor fuel tax requirements; criminal episode.
Fred Allen Boyd, 63, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Brooke Ramirez, 24, aggravated assault.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.