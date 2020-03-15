ANGLETON — A 15-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the death of a West Columbia woman in her home earlier this month, investigators said.
The teenager, whose name is not being released because of his age, was taken into custody Friday, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said. The sheriff’s department is leading the investigation at the request of West Columbia police because one of the city’s officers is related to the victim.
“He was detained for the charge of murder,” District Attorney Jeri Yenne said. “I anticipate that a petition alleging the charge of capital murder against him will be filed.”
Police found the body of Katharine Cross the morning of March 1 in her home in the 200 block of Damon Drive after a friend reported finding her deceased. Cross had been stabbed multiple times.
A cellphone matching one missing from Cross’ apartment was recovered from the teenager’s home, Snelgrove said. He would not say whether anything else was taken from the apartment, citing the ongoing investigation.
Snelgrove could release only limited information because of the age of the suspect, he said. He would not say whether the suspect knew Cross or whether there are additional people being investigated in connection with her death.
The sheriff’s office is working closely with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s office and the West Columbia Police Department, which Snelgrove said has been cooperating “100 percent” in the investigation.
“I’m very appreciate of the sheriff’s department coming in and handling this case, especially due to the fact it involved a family member of one of my officers,” West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin said. “I believe they did an excellent job — very thorough, very professional.”
Cross’ daughter said on Facebook on the day of Cross’ death her mother had moved to Texas after her husband passed to have a happier life close to her two daughters, and they never thought they’d lose her in such a tragic situation.
