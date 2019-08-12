ANGLETON
AUGUST 9
1:26 a.m., 100 block of Knight Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:18 a.m., 100 block of Tigner Drive, suspicious person.
8:26 a.m., 1000 block of East mulberry Street, suspicious person.
11:47 p.m., Henderson Road/Velasco Street, minor accident.
3:06 p.m., North Downing Street/Mulberry Street, minor accident.
3:22 p.m., Henderson Road/North Valderas Street, minor accident.
3:25 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, disturbance.
3:54 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
10:03 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
11 p.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
11:10 p.m., 1000 block of San Felipe Road, noise.
11:11 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
AUGUST 10
9:11 p.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, disturbance.
9:24 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driving.
9:46 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, criminal trespass.
10:55 p.m., 100 block of Dodge Street, noise complaint.
11:24 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, noise complaint.
11:25 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, noise complaint.
AUGUST 11
2:49 a.m., Stratton Ridge Road, accident.
4:08 a.m., 200 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
5:42 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
8:24 a.m., 400 block of Hardy Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:19 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, burglary of vehicle.
11:56 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, reckless driving.
12:20 p.m., 500 block of South Main Street, threats.
12:50 p.m., 100 block of Timber Lane, noise complaint.
1:36 p.m., 100 block of East Pecan Lane, burglary.
2:53 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 10
1:56 a.m., 1600 block of Highway 332 East, public intoxication.
2:41 a.m., 20 block of South Gulf Boulevard, driving while intoxicated.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 10
5:02 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
6:15 p.m., 700 block of Yaupon Street, minor accident.
6:16 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
6:22 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, threats.
6:56 p.m., 100 block of Cedar Street, missing person.
7:16 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
9:24 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
9:50 p.m., 400 block of Azalea Street, suspicious activity.
10:24 p.m., 100 block of Talisman Street, noise complaint.
10:43 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, noise complaint.
AUGUST 11
1:54 a.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, public intoxication.
2:22 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
3:18 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 10
1:41 p.m., 22000 block of Cessna Street, fire.
2:45 p.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, disturbance.
9:24 p.m., 1400 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
10:42 p.m., 700 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
AUGUST 11
2:59 a.m., 300 block of West Magnolia Street, disturbance.
3:44 a.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
