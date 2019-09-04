ANGLETON — An argument led to a man being stabbed in his buttocks while he was cooking by his girlfriend who was later arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to Angleton Police Department spokesman Lt. Lupe Valdez.
Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, authorities were alerted to the reported stabbing of a 50-year-old man at a home in the 500 block of East Orange Street in Angleton, Valdez said.
The man had been cooking when an aggressor approached him from behind and stabbed him with a knife, law enforcement said.
Kelley Robert, 51, told authorities when they arrived she did something bad and needed to go to jail, Valdez said.
Police officials arrested Robert at the scene and took her to the Brazoria County jail where she remained Tuesday evening on a $50,000 bond for the felony charge, according to jail records.
The stabbing victim went to UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus for treatment of a small wound that did not appear to be life-threatening, Valdez said.
If convicted of the second-degree felony, Robert faces up to 20 years in jail.
