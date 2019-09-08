LAKE JACKSON — A 17-year-old teenager was shot by his friend in the leg Saturday afternoon, police said.
The Lake Jackson Police Department responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg at about 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
At the scene, a 17-year-old man, who was visiting a Lake Jackson residence in the 100 block of Old Angleton Road, was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, Lankford said.
The shooter was another 17-year-old man who lived in that residence, Lankford said.
The victim was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, with injuries believed to be non-life threatening and stable, Lankford said.
The victim and the person who shot him are believed to be friends, Lankford said.
The shooting is believed to be accidental but there is an active investigation into the incident, Lankford said.
No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time, Lankford said.
Because of the ages of the parties involved and the investigation being active, no names or other details are being released at this time, Lankford said.
