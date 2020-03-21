Growth and well-being result from repentance, loving God and aligning oneself with his purposes.
Here’s the way the Bible has it in the oft-quoted and beloved verse: “All things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
And here it is in formula form for the many scientists and engineers who live among us: God’s divine design for each of us equals getting right with God plus loving him plus aligning with his purposes.
During the pandemic of coronavirus, it’s a good time to supply our part of the formula, making whatever attitudinal, behavioral and spiritual adjustments to qualify for the guarantee in Scripture.
When our part is in place, the 900 promises in the Bible apply to us, including this statement from Jeremiah 19:11-12 where the Bible has God saying this: “‘I know what I have planned for you,’ says the Lord. ‘I have good plans for you. I don’t plan to hurt you. I plan to give you hope and a good future. Then you will call my name. You will come to me and pray to me. And I will listen to you’” (International Children’s Bible).
Just for fun, The Message translation has God saying: “I know what I’m doing. I have it all planned out—plans to take care of you, not abandon you, plans to give you the future you hope for.”
That feels good, doesn’t it? And how reassuring it is while we are under threat, wearing masks, socially distancing ourselves and electronically watching the news of coronavirus throughout the world.
An encouraging exercise during this time of global stress would be to discover the 900 promises of God to humanity. Searching the internet is an easy way to discover those.
Also important is to realize how important are the little things we take for granted, toilet paper seeming to be of paramount importance. “Who’d have thunk it?” as old-timers used to ask.
See? I was right in counseling. I’ve said to many rebellious teenagers across the years, “Every square of toilet paper you use at home is supplied by your parents. Toilet paper doesn’t grow on cardboard tubes; it’s supplied. Your father and mother do everything for you; why be inconsiderate to your suppliers while you treat others with respect?”
Under stress is a good time to re-evaluate what is truly important to us and, if need be, re-arrange our priorities. That doesn’t seem to get done while we are trudging along in a rut looking down at a myriad of responsibilities; but when something interrupts our lives, we stop, look and listen.
Last weekend, I found a large box of photos and memories that had been lost. Leafing through has been such a joy.
For example, I found two color photos of my daughter, Shelley, 4 years old at the time, on the front of a 1979 copy of this newspaper. It was Halloween at the mall, and in the first photo her hands were on her cheeks, and she was peering over them to see what was spooky. In the second photo, her hands were over her eyes after seeing what was spooky. My son, Steve, also pictured, was unscathed by the scare attempt.
I’m reminded of how important are moments with family members. I tell parents that the only reason they work all day is to come home and have family; “so put down your phones, get off social media and enjoy those for whom you’ve worked … and be nice to them.”
I say something like this: “Your daughter is 10. It’s the only time you’ll be able to be with her while she’s 10. When she turns 11, you’ll never get to be with her at 10 again. That means that you should enjoy her in this moment. Relax from daily parenting frustrations (and grouching) and delight in what’s wonderful about her.”
I tell teenagers, “Your parents aren’t disposables. One day they’ll be the grandparents of your children, and you’ll want everything in place for your children … plus, you’ll call them in the wee hours of the morning, exclaiming: “She’s still crying! I’ve changed her! I’ve fed her! I’ve rocked her! What do I do? I can’t call the pediatrician at this hour!”
Readers, be contemplative and trusting of God’s formula and promises. We’ll get beyond the pandemic of coronavirus.
