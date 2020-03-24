UTMB Health is well-equipped to handle the novel coronavirus outbreak and is actively researching potential vaccines and treatments, said Dr. Ben Raimer, UTMB’s president ad interim.
“We did see this coming,” Raimer said during a conference call Monday. “We have gained a lot of knowledge about what is happening.”
The progression of COVID-19 is “very logarithmic,” he said, since it grows exponentially. It starts slow, gains speed, then every five days or so, increases dramatically, Raimer said.
There is no cure or prevention “other than social distancing and keeping away from people who have it,” Raimer said.
But UTMB’s scientists and investigators are working toward clinical trials for “incredibly promising” medications, he said.
“We have drugs that look good if you have COVID and want to get on a clinical trial. It is available,” Raimer said.
The same staff researched and created vaccines for other viruses including Ebola, he said.
As of Monday morning, UTMB had 21 patients under investigation across all its hospitals, according to a statement from Media Relations Director Raul Reyes. UTMB has campuses in League City, Clear Lake, Angleton and Galveston.
There were two positive patients at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Reyes said in the statement.
One day last weekend, 8 percent of tests administered came back with positive results, Raimer said. This is up from 4 percent on a previous day, but their testing capabilities have also greatly increased, he said.
UTMB went from doing about 20 tests a day to about 100, Raimer said. They have “wiped out backlog” and can get test results back in a day, he said.
The medical system is doing preferential testing for first responders and healthcare workers who have been exposed to the virus, which is critical to treating those who are ill, Raimer said.
“We must have our health profession workforce in their places and able to do their jobs,” he said.
A influx of personal protective equipment — including gloves, gowns and N-95 masks — UTMB found out was donated and for sale over the weekend created reserve supplies to ensure patients and employees are protected, Raimer said.
While this equipment helps, UTMB hopes to limit exposure by having patients call before arriving if they suspect they are having COVID-19 symptoms, he said. They also plan to set up tents to do screening outside of facilities, Raimer said.
“We particularly don’t want you in our waiting room unless it’s absolutely necessary,” he said.
In an effort to starte treatment of patients without them coming in person, UTMB is offering teleconferences with doctors, Raimer said.
They are also having 3,000 UTMB employees work from home and do not anticipate any layoffs, he said.
UTMB expects the number of cases to continue to grow, then level off and go down, Raimer said. Eventually, there will be no new cases to report, he said.
“When it’s gone, you’ll know it,” Raimer said.
For now, residents should continue following healthcare professionals’ recommendations, he said.
“Wash your hands and use care,” Raimer said. “Stay home if you can. Stay home even if you can’t. There’s nothing like just staying home to limit the spread of this virus.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.