Commercial operation of second train begins
Just a month after the first of three trains began commercial operations, Freeport LNG announced its second train did the same, according to a news release by the organization Friday.
“We are thrilled to now be providing service to BP, in addition to Osaka Gas and JERA,” said Michael Smith, founder, chairman and CEO of Freeport LNG. “We are also especially pleased with the performance of our electric motor drive liquefaction units. Freeport’s electric drive motors not only reduce emissions by over 90 percent relative to other plants which use combustion turbines, they should also require less maintenance with less downtime.”
Construction of Freeport LNG’s Train 3 is almost complete, the news release states. The last train is on track to begin commercial operations in May after gas has been introduced to the its pretreatment facilities, according to a news release from the company.
City manager job attracts dozens
Richwood received 31 applicants for the city manager position, consultant Chris Hartung said. He has been working through a process with the council during the last several weeks to thin the applicant pool, he said.
There is now some background reviews to complete before council interviews candidates Jan. 25, he said. He expects to have three candidates interviewed.
He declined to say where the candidates are from, but said there are no geographical limitations.
Lindsay Koskiniemi, who has served in the interim position since May, applied for the job.
Highway 288-B traffic pattern to change
The construction along Highway 288, Highway 288-B and Highway 332 where the roads merge and lead from Clute to Freeport should resume next week as a sign indicates a changing traffic pattern.
The crossover between the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 288 will be closed starting Tuesday, the sign states, as will the 288-B northbound exit ramp.
The removal and replacement of concrete on all of the roadways entering and exiting the cloverleaf on the south end of Clute near Freeport, including Highway 288-B, Highway 288 and Highway 332, began in August 2018.
The concrete sections on the inner lanes of the road were replaced and construction crews left in early 2019.
